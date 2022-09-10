US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State Dept.

The United States will continue to work on introducing sanctions against Russian government officials, Ambassador Jim O'Brien, head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The United States will continue to work on introducing sanctions against Russian government officials, Ambassador Jim O'Brien, head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, said on Friday.

"Tomorrow will be worse; those who have chosen to endorse the Kremlin's line are increasingly likely to suffer some consequence," O'Brien said during a press briefing. "The specifics of how and when we do it are something still to come, but I think understanding the evolving power structure in Moscow is something always of interest to us, and we'll continue to work on sanctions."

O'Brien's response was to a question about whether the United States will consider a list that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's team published with the Names of 200 Russian officials they suggest should be sanctioned by the United States.

In January 2021, Navalny was arrested in Moscow upon his arrival from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning in Russia. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple breaches of probation, and sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison.

In March 2022, Navalny was sentenced to additional nine years in prison for fraud and contempt of court.