US To Continue Training Ukrainian Forces On New Weapons Being Supplied - Defense Official

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The United States will "certainly" continue training Ukrainian forces on newer, modern weapons systems being supplied to the country amid Russia's special military operation, a senior defense official said on Monday.

"The United States is already has been for a couple of months now been training Ukrainian forces on how to operate some of the newer, more modern capabilities that we have been supplying to Ukraine over the past few months, as well as maintenance, repair, and sustainment of those capabilities. So, we would certainly continue that area of training," the official said during a press briefing.

Some countries have begun to invest in and work on basic training for incoming Ukrainian soldiers and the leaders of the Contact Group member states discussed the next logical step in that progression during their meeting at Ramstein last week, the official added.

