US to Continue Urging Russia to Hand Over Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The United States intends to continue calling on Russia to cease fighting near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and hand over the facility to Ukraine in the wake of Moscow's refusal to support a final document at the conclusion of the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the US State Department said.

"For the Russian Federation to not accept such language in the face of overwhelming international consensus underscores the need for the United States and others to continue urging Russia to end its military activity near ZNPP and return control of the plant to Ukraine," the State Department said in a statement.

According to the statement, Washington will continue cooperating with the international community to achieve global peace and security without nuclear weapons.

"The NPT remains and will remain the fundamental cornerstone of the nuclear nonproliferation regime and essential to advancing nuclear disarmament and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

We are proud to have worked constructively and in good faith with all Parties toward a consensus," the statement read.

On Friday, the review conference failed to reach a consensus on the final document. Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Igor Vishnevetsky said that Russia proposed modifying five paragraphs of the document, bringing them in line with the urgent agenda related to the NPT review process and clearing them of political connotations. However, the desire of the Moscow delegation "to work did not find a response." As Conference President Gustavo Zlauvinen said at a briefing, Russia demanded amendments to the paragraphs of the final document which concerned the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances.