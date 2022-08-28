UrduPoint.com

US To Continue Urging Russia To Hand Over Zaporizhzhia NPP To Ukraine - State Department

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 11:00 PM

US to Continue Urging Russia to Hand Over Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The United States intends to continue calling on Russia to cease fighting near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and hand over the facility to Ukraine in the wake of Moscow's refusal to support a final document at the conclusion of the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the US State Department said.

"For the Russian Federation to not accept such language in the face of overwhelming international consensus underscores the need for the United States and others to continue urging Russia to end its military activity near ZNPP and return control of the plant to Ukraine," the State Department said in a statement.

According to the statement, Washington will continue cooperating with the international community to achieve global peace and security without nuclear weapons.

"The NPT remains and will remain the fundamental cornerstone of the nuclear nonproliferation regime and essential to advancing nuclear disarmament and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

We are proud to have worked constructively and in good faith with all Parties toward a consensus," the statement read.

On Friday, the review conference failed to reach a consensus on the final document. Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Igor Vishnevetsky said that Russia proposed modifying five paragraphs of the document, bringing them in line with the urgent agenda related to the NPT review process and clearing them of political connotations. However, the desire of the Moscow delegation "to work did not find a response." As Conference President Gustavo Zlauvinen said at a briefing, Russia demanded amendments to the paragraphs of the final document which concerned the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Budapest United States All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

14 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

22 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

22 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

22 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.