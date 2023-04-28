US to Continue Using Deconfliction Line With Russia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The United States will continue to use the deconfliction line as well as both public and private means to communicate with Russia on what is not appropriate, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"We'll continue to use the deconfliction line (with Russia), we'll continue to use both public and private means to communicate with the Russians on what is not appropriate," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Ryder added that the deconfliction line with Russia continues to be open and used by the United States.