US to Continue Work with Afghan Parties to Jumpstart Peace Process - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The United States despite earlier setbacks will continue to convince all Afghanistan shareholders, including the Taliban opposition movement, to launch a comprehensive peace process, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will continue to try and convince all the parties, the Taliban including, that it is time for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan," Pompeo said during a briefing. "I'm still optimistic we can get there. Time is of the essence."

Earlier this week, Pompeo visited Kabul in an unsuccessful attempt to defuse post-election crisis and convince Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah to establish an inclusive government capable of conducting peace talks with the Taliban.

"We need all of the political leadership in Afghanistan to come together, President Ghani, Dr.Abdullah, all of those who have a shared interest in moving Afghanistan forward, in creating peace and reconciliation for the Afghan people, to come up with a team that can sit down and have conversations broadly with all Afghanis," Pompeo said.

"That is our expectation from the Afghani leadership. That's why I went there, that's what I talked about. That's why we made an announcement when we were unable to achieve that during my meeting," he added, referring to a decision to reduce US security assistance to Afghanistan by $1 billion this year.

Pompeo also traveled to Qatar this week for talks with Taliban officials, including chief negotiator Mullah Baradar, to press the movement to continue complying with the deal they reached with the US.

On February 29, the United States signed an agreement with the Taliban that set the stage to terminate the longest war in American modern history and paved the way for intra-Afghan talks.

The deal laid out a timetable for the withdrawal of some 8,600 troops out of the current 13,000 stationed in Afghanistan within 135 days. The full pullout is expected in 14 months.

