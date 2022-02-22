US to Continue Working in Lockstep With Ukraine, Allies to Avoid Further Conflict - Austin

The United States is going to continue working in lockstep with its allies and Kiev to prevent any further conflict in Ukraine following Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The United States is going to continue working in lockstep with its allies and Kiev to prevent any further conflict in Ukraine following Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to work closely with you and remain in lockstep with our allies and partners and trying to find a way to avoid further conflict," Austin said at the start of bilateral talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.