UrduPoint.com

US To Continue Working In Lockstep With Ukraine, Allies To Avoid Further Conflict - Austin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 11:30 PM

US to Continue Working in Lockstep With Ukraine, Allies to Avoid Further Conflict - Austin

The United States is going to continue working in lockstep with its allies and Kiev to prevent any further conflict in Ukraine following Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The United States is going to continue working in lockstep with its allies and Kiev to prevent any further conflict in Ukraine following Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to work closely with you and remain in lockstep with our allies and partners and trying to find a way to avoid further conflict," Austin said at the start of bilateral talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Austin United States

Recent Stories

Top French Diplomat Says Meeting With Lavrov Cance ..

Top French Diplomat Says Meeting With Lavrov Canceled

12 minutes ago
 UN on Putin's Statement: Minsk Frameworks Exist, S ..

UN on Putin's Statement: Minsk Frameworks Exist, Should Be Used to De-Escalate C ..

12 minutes ago
 EU Works on Initiative to Hold Meeting of Foreign ..

EU Works on Initiative to Hold Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Kiev - Di Maio

12 minutes ago
 OSCE holds new round of Ukraine security talks

OSCE holds new round of Ukraine security talks

12 minutes ago
 EU ministers agree new sanctions against Russia: F ..

EU ministers agree new sanctions against Russia: France

12 minutes ago
 UN Chief Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Talks Will Go Ahead ..

UN Chief Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Talks Will Go Ahead Later This Week in Geneva - Sp ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>