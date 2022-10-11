US to Continue Working With Ukraine on Additional Air Defense Capabilities - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The United States will continue working with Ukraine on providing the country additional air defense capabilities amid Russia's special military operation, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to work with them (Ukraine) on additional needs going forward and that would include continuing to talk to them about additional air defense capabilities, I don't have any other announcements to make," Kirby said during a conference call.

Kirby said the United States will deliver the first National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine in the very near future. Kirby added that the United States is certainly interested in expediting the delivery of additional NASAMS to Ukraine as soon as possible.