UrduPoint.com

US To Continue Working With Ukraine On Additional Air Defense Capabilities - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 10:55 PM

US to Continue Working With Ukraine on Additional Air Defense Capabilities - White House

The United States will continue working with Ukraine on providing the country additional air defense capabilities amid Russia's special military operation, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The United States will continue working with Ukraine on providing the country additional air defense capabilities amid Russia's special military operation, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to work with them (Ukraine) on additional needs going forward and that would include continuing to talk to them about additional air defense capabilities, I don't have any other announcements to make," Kirby said during a conference call.

Kirby said the United States will deliver the first National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine in the very near future. Kirby added that the United States is certainly interested in expediting the delivery of additional NASAMS to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House United States

Recent Stories

PML-Q Chief Shujaat calls on PM Shehbaz

PML-Q Chief Shujaat calls on PM Shehbaz

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

2 hours ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.