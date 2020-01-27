US to Contribute Additional $2Mln to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation - Pompeo

The United States intends to contribute $2 million in additional funds to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation to honor the memory of Holocaust victims that perished at the German Nazi concentration camp, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The United States intends to contribute $2 million in additional funds to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation to honor the memory of Holocaust victims that perished at the German Nazi concentration camp, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"To honor Holocaust victims, to preserve the Auschwitz and Birkenau Memorial and Museum so future generations never forget, and to further efforts to combat contemporary forms of anti-Semitism, the Department of State, working with Congress, intends to contribute an additional $2 million to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation," Pompeo said.

The 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau would be commemorated at Poland's Oswiecim on Monday. About 200 former prisoners from around the world and numerous official delegations are expected to attend the event.

Pompeo noted in the statement that the United States has already contributed $15 million to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation in the 2013-2018 period.

"This funding demonstrates our commitment to Holocaust education, remembrance, dialogue, and research," Pompeo said. "We urge all to take active steps to make sure the horrors of the Holocaust are not repeated and future crimes against humanity are prevented."

On January 27, 1945, the Soviet Red Army liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. The United Nations General Assembly has designated January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Holocaust refers to the period from 1933, when Adolf Hitler became German chancellor, to the ending of World War II in 1945 during which the mass persecution of European Jews culminated in the murderous program "Final Solution to the Jewish Question." Nazi Germany and its allies relocated Jews to ghettos and concentration camps where they were murdered or died from malnutrition, disease and inhumane treatment. Six million Jews died during the Holocaust.