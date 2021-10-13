US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 13-14 With 30 Participants - Official

The Biden Administration is going to hold a counter-ransomware meeting with over 30 participants from around the world on October 13-14, a senior administration official told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Biden Administration is going to hold a counter-ransomware meeting with over 30 participants from around the world on October 13-14, a senior administration official told reporters.

"We are hosting, we are facilitating a virtual meeting.

It will be joined by ministers and senior officials from over 30 countries and the European Union to accelerate cooperation to counter ransomware. The counter-ransomware initiative will meet over two days," the official said.

The official added that the participants will discuss joint efforts to address the misuse of virtual Currency to launder ransom payments, to disrupt and prosecute ransomware criminals, and how to use diplomacy as a tool to counter this activities.