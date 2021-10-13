UrduPoint.com

US To Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 13-14 With 30 Participants - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:32 PM

US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 13-14 With 30 Participants - Official

The Biden Administration is going to hold a counter-ransomware meeting with over 30 participants from around the world on October 13-14, a senior administration official told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Biden Administration is going to hold a counter-ransomware meeting with over 30 participants from around the world on October 13-14, a senior administration official told reporters.

"We are hosting, we are facilitating a virtual meeting.

It will be joined by ministers and senior officials from over 30 countries and the European Union to accelerate cooperation to counter ransomware. The counter-ransomware initiative will meet over two days," the official said.

The official added that the participants will discuss joint efforts to address the misuse of virtual Currency to launder ransom payments, to disrupt and prosecute ransomware criminals, and how to use diplomacy as a tool to counter this activities.

Related Topics

World European Union October Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for t ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for the best in women’s game

18 minutes ago
 US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia Af ..

US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia After Sharing Ransomware Info - ..

1 minute ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wed ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday

1 minute ago
 S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in ..

S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in September

1 minute ago
 Malaysia reports 7,276 new COVID-19 infections, 10 ..

Malaysia reports 7,276 new COVID-19 infections, 103 new deaths

6 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa to initiate nationwide tourism & cultura ..

Lok Virsa to initiate nationwide tourism & cultural fests from Oct 23

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.