US to Convey 'Strong Message' on Climate Change During G7 Meeting in May - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The United States will convey a "strong message" on climate change to the international community during the G7 meeting in May, US Secretary of State Antony Bliken said in a speech on climate change on Monday.

"We will convey a strong message to the meeting of the G7 next month, whose members produce a quarter of the world's emissions," Blinken said in prepared remarks distributed in advance by the State Department.

Blinken also promised to reaffirm the United States' commitment to meeting climate goals and encourage other Arctic nations to do the same during the Ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council in May.