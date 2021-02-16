UrduPoint.com
US To Coordinate With Allies On Possible Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - White House

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 11:23 PM

The United States will coordinate with allies the enforcement of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea amid reports that work had resumed on the project, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The United States will coordinate with allies the enforcement of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea amid reports that work had resumed on the project, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Because it goes against Europe's own stated energy and security goals, we're continuing to monitor activity to complete or to certify the pipeline and if such activity takes place, we will make a determination of the applicability of sanctions," Psaki said. "Our position on Nord Stream has been very clear and it remains unchanged. President Biden has made clear that Nord Stream is a bad deal because it divides Europe; it exposes Ukraine and Central Europe to Russia and Russian manipulation."

