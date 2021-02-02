US to Coordinate With Allies to Hold Russia Accountable for Navalny Sentencing - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The United States will closely coordinate with its allies and partners on the court ruling for Russia's Alexey Navalny, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States is deeply concerned by Russian authorities' decision to sentence opposition figure Aleksey Navalny to two years and eight months imprisonment, replacing his suspended sentence with jail time," Blinken said some half an hour after the verdict's announcement. "Even as we work with Russia to advance US interests, we will coordinate closely with our allies and partners to hold Russia accountable for failing to uphold the rights of its citizens."