US to Crack Down on Alleged Corrupt Foreign Government Officials Next Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The Biden administration is planning to impose sanctions on corrupted foreign government officials in the run-up to Summit for Democracy scheduled to take place virtually on Thursday and Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

During the summit next week, the Biden administration will try to persuade participating government officials from over 100 countries to exert similar pressure on the countries which are identified by the US as non-democratic, the report said on Friday, citing an unnamed official familiar with the matter.

The US sanctions will become a part of the existing Global Magnitsky Act and are part of the Biden administration's effort to run democratic renewal around the world, the report report said.

"Over the course of the week, Treasury will take a series of actions to designate individuals who are engaged in malign activities that undermine democracy and democratic institutions around the world including corruption, repression, organized crime, and serious human-rights abuse," the report quoted the official as saying.

At present, it is not known who exactly will be targeted by the new US sanctions though a number of lawmakers and Biden administration officials have repeatedly spoken out in favor of imposing sanctions against key officials in Russia and China.