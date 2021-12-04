UrduPoint.com

US To Crack Down On Alleged Corrupt Foreign Government Officials Next Week - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:00 AM

US to Crack Down on Alleged Corrupt Foreign Government Officials Next Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The Biden administration is planning to impose sanctions on corrupted foreign government officials in the run-up to Summit for Democracy scheduled to take place virtually on Thursday and Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

During the summit next week, the Biden administration will try to persuade participating government officials from over 100 countries to exert similar pressure on the countries which are identified by the US as non-democratic, the report said on Friday, citing an unnamed official familiar with the matter.

The US sanctions will become a part of the existing Global Magnitsky Act and are part of the Biden administration's effort to run democratic renewal around the world, the report report said.

"Over the course of the week, Treasury will take a series of actions to designate individuals who are engaged in malign activities that undermine democracy and democratic institutions around the world including corruption, repression, organized crime, and serious human-rights abuse," the report quoted the official as saying.

At present, it is not known who exactly will be targeted by the new US sanctions though a number of lawmakers and Biden administration officials have repeatedly spoken out in favor of imposing sanctions against key officials in Russia and China.

Related Topics

Corruption World Russia China Democracy Turkish Lira From Government

Recent Stories

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COV ..

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COVID-19 Booster Drive - Reports

4 hours ago
 Police trace missing children who were on 'walking ..

Police trace missing children who were on 'walking trip' to Bahawalpur

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Stati ..

Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Station

4 hours ago
 Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes ..

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Mini ..

4 hours ago
 FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan- ..

FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan-Iran boarder for strengthening ..

4 hours ago
 Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Str ..

Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Strain

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.