UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Create Aircraft Infrastructure In Norway To Monitor Russian Submarines - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:18 PM

US to Create Aircraft Infrastructure in Norway to Monitor Russian Submarines - Reports

The US Navy will build the necessary infrastructure in Norway to allow its patrol aircraft to monitor Russian submarines off the coast of Norway, the Barents Observer reported on Friday citing Norway's defense minister Frank Bakke-Jensen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The US Navy will build the necessary infrastructure in Norway to allow its patrol aircraft to monitor Russian submarines off the coast of Norway, the Barents Observer reported on Friday citing Norway's defense minister Frank Bakke-Jensen.

Earlier in the day, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Norwegian counterpart Frank Bakke-Jensen signed the Supplementary Defense Cooperation Agreement (SDCA) to construct hangar and fuel supply infrastructure for US Navy P-8A maritime patrol aircraft at the Evenes airport and the nearby Ramsund naval station, the report said.

Bakke-Jensen said the goal in reaching the agreement was to increase the surveillance capabilities of increased Russian submarine activities but not to escalate tensions with Russia.

New infrastructure will be built at the airports at Rygge, Sola and Evenes as well as the Ramsund naval station and the first five P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft will be delivered in 2022, the report said.

The agreement underscores that no nuclear weapons are allowed on the ships or aircraft arriving to Norway.

Earlier in April, the United States announced that it is closely monitoring Russia's military activities in the Arctic and is committed to protecting its interests in the region.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Norway Austin United States April Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Netherlands Considers Janssen Vaccine Safe Until P ..

20 seconds ago

Zelenskyy Determined to Discuss Donbas With All No ..

21 seconds ago

Germany Silent on Possibility of Hosting Biden-Put ..

22 seconds ago

Shooter at Indianapolis FedEx Facility Not Identif ..

24 seconds ago

French climber Pinot targets Giro peak

26 seconds ago

US announces $1.7 bn to fight Covid variants

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.