US to Create Aircraft Infrastructure in Norway to Monitor Russian Submarines - Reports

The US Navy will build the necessary infrastructure in Norway to allow its patrol aircraft to monitor Russian submarines off the coast of Norway, the Barents Observer reported on Friday citing Norway's defense minister Frank Bakke-Jensen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The US Navy will build the necessary infrastructure in Norway to allow its patrol aircraft to monitor Russian submarines off the coast of Norway, the Barents Observer reported on Friday citing Norway's defense minister Frank Bakke-Jensen.

Earlier in the day, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Norwegian counterpart Frank Bakke-Jensen signed the Supplementary Defense Cooperation Agreement (SDCA) to construct hangar and fuel supply infrastructure for US Navy P-8A maritime patrol aircraft at the Evenes airport and the nearby Ramsund naval station, the report said.

Bakke-Jensen said the goal in reaching the agreement was to increase the surveillance capabilities of increased Russian submarine activities but not to escalate tensions with Russia.

New infrastructure will be built at the airports at Rygge, Sola and Evenes as well as the Ramsund naval station and the first five P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft will be delivered in 2022, the report said.

The agreement underscores that no nuclear weapons are allowed on the ships or aircraft arriving to Norway.

Earlier in April, the United States announced that it is closely monitoring Russia's military activities in the Arctic and is committed to protecting its interests in the region.