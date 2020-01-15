US to Cut $250Mln in Military Aid to Iraq if Coalition Expelled - Reports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The US government is preparing to cut $250 million in military aid to Iraq if American troops are expelled from the country, media reported.

The State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs is working to cut all the quarter billion in financing for Iraq for the current fiscal year, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday citing emails from the State and Defense Departments.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel coalition forces over the US drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport.

American officials have repeatedly ruled out a complete pullback from Iraq. White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien last week said the United States would leave on its "own terms."