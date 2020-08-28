US to Cut Forces in Iraq by One-Third to 3,500 Troops - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Pentagon will reduce the US troop presence in Iraq by about a third to some 3,500 soldiers in a move that President Donald Trump will hail as proof that the country's endless wars are coming to an end, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing officials familiar with the plan.

The force reduction will occur over the next two to three months and will bring US troop levels back to where they were in 2015, prior to the campaign against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group, the report said.