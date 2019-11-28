US to cut spending on NATO budget, Germany to pay more

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is to cut its contribution to NATO's operating budget, officials said Thursday, with Germany increasing payments as the alliance tries to appease President Donald Trump ahead of a summit next week

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The United States is to cut its contribution to NATO's operating budget, officials said Thursday, with Germany increasing payments as the alliance tries to appease President Donald Trump ahead of a summit next week.

Trump has repeatedly criticised European members for freeloading on the US, singling out Germany -- the continent's economic powerhouse -- for lagging behind on an alliance commitment to spend at least two percent of GDP on defence.

While most of Trump's anger has been focused on European national defence budgets, there has also been American grumbling about how much Washington contributes to NATO's own running costs, and the 29-member alliance has now agreed to a change.

"All allies have agreed a new cost-sharing formula. Under the new formula, cost shares attributed to most European allies and Canada will go up, while the US share will come down," a NATO official said.

"This is an important demonstration of allies' commitment to the alliance and to fairer burden-sharing."The US currently pays 22.1 percent of the NATO budget -- which totalled $2.5 billion (2.37 billion Euros) in 2019 -- and Germany 14.8 percent, under a formula based on each country's gross national income.

Under the new agreement, the US will cut its contribution to 16.35 percent of the total, Germany's will rise to the same level and other allies will pay more.