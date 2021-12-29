US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds - CDC

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 09:25 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) US health authorities hope to make a decision in the coming days or weeks on COVID booster vaccines for children ages 12 to 15, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.

"The FDA (food and Drug Administration) is currently looking at the issue of booster shots for those 12 to 15," Walensky said during an appearance on CNN.

"Of course, the CDC will swiftly follow as soon as we hear from them, and I'm hoping to have that in the days to weeks ahead."

Walensky said drug makers were also studying data on COVID vaccines for children under the age of 5. "That will not be in the month ahead. But we're working hard to get there soon."

US children between the ages 5 and 12 are approved so far for only Primary COVID vaccine shots, made up of two Pfizer doses, and many have only begun their inoculation in recent weeks.

