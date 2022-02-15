UrduPoint.com

US To Decide On Further Engagement With Russia After Receiving Security Proposals Response

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States will decide on any additional bilateral engagements with Russia after receiving Moscow's response on the matter of security proposals, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Any additional bilateral engagement between the United States and the Russian Federation, which again, we hope takes place and takes place in the context of de-escalation, we would continue to closely coordinate that engagement with our Ukrainian partners, with our European allies as well," Price said. "But as for the next steps, first, it's our impression that we'll be in receipt of the Russian response and we'll have to take from there."

