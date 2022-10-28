UrduPoint.com

US To Decommission Its Most Powerful Nuclear Bomb - Defense Strategy

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 06:47 PM

US to Decommission Its Most Powerful Nuclear Bomb - Defense Strategy

The United States will decommission the B83-1 thermonuclear gravity bomb, which is the country's most powerful atomic warhead, according to the US national defense strategy published by the Pentagon

"The B83-1 gravity bomb will be retired due to increasing limitations on its capabilities and rising maintenance costs," the document, published on Thursday, said.

In the near future, the US plans to use other existing opportunities in order to "hold at risk hard and deeply buried targets," the strategy said, adding that the defense ministry will develop a new tool, "working with its interagency partners and informed by existing concepts," to better defeat such targets.

The free-falling thermonuclear aerial bomb B83 with a yield of 1.2 megatons was developed by the US in the late 1970s. For comparison, the yield of the atomic bombs dropped by the US in August 1945 on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was about 15 and 25 kilotons, respectively.

