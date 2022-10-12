US to Deepen Allied Cooperation in Arctic, Sustain Arctic Council - White House

The US plans to deepen its cooperation with Arctic allies and partners and maintain regional institutions such as the Arctic Council despite the challenges posed by Russia's operation in Ukraine, according to its new national security strategy document released Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The US plans to deepen its cooperation with Arctic allies and partners and maintain regional institutions such as the Arctic Council despite the challenges posed by Russia's operation in Ukraine, according to its new national security strategy document released Wednesday.

"We will deepen our cooperation with our Arctic allies and partners and work with them to sustain the Arctic Council and other Arctic institutions despite the challenges to Arctic cooperation posed by Russia's war in Ukraine," the document stated. It noted that Russia had made significant military investments in the Arctic over the last decade, "creating new risks of unintended conflict and hindering cooperation."