US to Defend Gulf Partners in Case of External Aggression, Including From Yemen - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

The US national interest is to help its Gulf partners defend themselves from any external aggression including from Yemen, State Department envoy Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The US national interest is to help its Gulf partners defend themselves from any external aggression including from Yemen, State Department envoy Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday.

"There are 20,000 Americans living in the Gulf and we are committed to defending them. it remains in our national interest to help our gulf partners defend themselves from any external aggression including from Yemen," told reporters.

He added that it is important t that the Houthi listen to men, women and children of Yemen

"It is only a first step to a broader ceasefire in Yemen," he said.

The US remains concerned about the humanitarian situation in Yemen, according to the envoy.

"The needs are great and the funding is not adequate for Yemen," he concluded.

In April, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and with support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce by two months to negotiate an expanded truce agreement.

The State Department said earlier that the United States is concerned by the recent Houthi actions that undermine the truce and called on the Houthis to continue to honor the commitments they undertook on August 1 under the terms of the truce.

A truce expansion would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire and durable Yemen-led resolution of the conflict in the country that addresses the concerns of the people, according to the State Department.