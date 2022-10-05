UrduPoint.com

US To Defend Gulf Partners In Case Of External Aggression, Including From Yemen - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 10:09 PM

US to Defend Gulf Partners in Case of External Aggression, Including From Yemen - Envoy

The US national interest is to help its Gulf partners defend themselves from any external aggression including from Yemen, State Department envoy Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The US national interest is to help its Gulf partners defend themselves from any external aggression including from Yemen, State Department envoy Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday.

"There are 20,000 Americans living in the Gulf and we are committed to defending them. it remains in our national interest to help our gulf partners defend themselves from any external aggression including from Yemen," told reporters.

He added that it is important t that the Houthi listen to men, women and children of Yemen

"It is only a first step to a broader ceasefire in Yemen," he said.

The US remains concerned about the humanitarian situation in Yemen, according to the envoy.

"The needs are great and the funding is not adequate for Yemen," he concluded.

In April, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and with support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce by two months to negotiate an expanded truce agreement.

The State Department said earlier that the United States is concerned by the recent Houthi actions that undermine the truce and called on the Houthis to continue to honor the commitments they undertook on August 1 under the terms of the truce.

A truce expansion would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire and durable Yemen-led resolution of the conflict in the country that addresses the concerns of the people, according to the State Department.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Yemen United States April August Women From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sindh Agriculture University management decided to ..

Sindh Agriculture University management decided to establish agriculture museum

3 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan issues notice to F ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues notice to Faisal Niazi over code violatio ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority delegates powers to heads of ..

Punjab Food Authority delegates powers to heads of different wings to streamline ..

3 minutes ago
 One more Corona case reported from Cantt area

One more Corona case reported from Cantt area

3 minutes ago
 Boxing chiefs 'prohibit' Benn v Eubank Jr fight af ..

Boxing chiefs 'prohibit' Benn v Eubank Jr fight after failed dope test

3 minutes ago
 Hurricane Ian Caused 'Billions' of Dollars in Dama ..

Hurricane Ian Caused 'Billions' of Dollars in Damages, Initial Assessments Under ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.