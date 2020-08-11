US to Delist Chinese Firms From Stock Exchanges if They Fail to Meet Standards - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that Chinese companies that do not comply with accounting standards by the end of next year will be delisted from US stock exchanges.

"As of the end of next year, if they do not fully comply - and that's Chinese companies and the other companies - they all have to comply with the same exact accounting or they will be delisted on the exchanges," Mnuchin said during a White House press briefing on Monday.