US to Deliver $100Mln in Supplies to India in Coming Days to Battle COVID-19 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United States will send $100 million in supplies to India in the coming days to help the country deal with an overwhelming wave of novel coronavirus cases, the White House said in a press release.

"Reflecting the United States' solidarity with India as it battles a new wave of COVID-19 cases, the United States is delivering supplies worth more than $100 million in the coming days to provide urgent relief to our partners in India," the release said on Wednesday.

Moreover, the United States will re-direct 20 million Astrazeneca vaccine doses to India, the release said.