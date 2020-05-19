UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Deliver 200 Ventilators To Russia To Help Combat COVID-19 - Senior Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

US to Deliver 200 Ventilators to Russia to Help Combat COVID-19 - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The United States will deliver 200 ventilators to Russia to help combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a senior Trump administration official told Sputnik on Monday.

"In response to President [Vladimir] Putin's request for assistance, President [Donald] Trump offered to donate and deliver 200 ventilators to the Russian people," the official said. "This delivery represents the rapid fulfillment of that offer."

The official noted that the situation regarding COVID-19 in Russia is worsening and the US ventilators will help save many lives.

"The United States is the largest contributor to global public health and has committed more than 15,000 ventilators to more than 50 countries, including our European Allies and partners," the official said.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the work continues on the idea to receive ventilators from the United States.

Russia sent to the United States in April a plane-full with medic al equipment, including 45 ventilators, 15,000 respirators and 1 million masks, Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Vladimir Putin United States April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of France review regi ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Boris Johnson review global fig ..

44 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital ..

1 hour ago

Measures Taken by Russia Led to One of Lowest COVI ..

14 minutes ago

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 160 In Lowest Dail ..

14 minutes ago

Spain Records Less Than 100 COVID-19 Deaths for 2n ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.