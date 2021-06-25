US to Deliver 3Mln Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine to Brazil Friday - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The United States will deliver three million doses of coronavirus vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson to Brazil on Friday, US State Department Principal Deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters on Thursday.

"I am pleased to announce that three million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for arrive in Campinas, Brazil tomorrow morning," Porter said.

"This donation is a part of 80 million doses that President Biden announced on May 17 and is the result of close collaboration between the governments of the United States and Brazil toward putting an end to this pandemic."

Earlier in June, the Ministry of Health announced that the number of coronavirus vaccines administered in Brazil has exceeded 100 million.

President Jair Bolsonaro said during a televised address that those who are willing to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus have until the end of the year to do so.