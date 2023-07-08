US to Deliver Cluster Bombs to Ukraine Within Timeframe for Counteroffensive - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The United States will deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine within the period of time that is relevant to Kiev's so-called counteroffensive, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Friday.

"The one thing I will say is they will deliver (the cluster munitions) in a timeframe that is relevant for the counteroffensive," Kahl said.