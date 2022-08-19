US to Deliver NASAMS Air Defense System to Ukraine in Next 2-3 Months - Pentagon

The United States will deliver National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) units to Ukraine in the next two-to-three months, a senior Defense Department official said on Friday

"On the NASAMS delivery, we're expecting that to be within the next two to three months," the Defense Department official said during a conference call.

The NASAMS is a short-to-medium-range ground-based air defense system that can defend against drones, helicopters, cruise missiles and aircraft.