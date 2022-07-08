UrduPoint.com

US To Deliver NASAMS Missile Systems To Ukraine Within Several Months - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 11:04 PM

The United States is planning to deliver National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine within several months after Washington committed two systems in the previous $820 million military aid package, a senior US defense official said on Friday

"It's moving forward, now that it's been decided by the (US) President (Joe Biden). I can't give you details of where it is in the contracting process. But you know, we don't see any challenges," the official told a press briefing. "I can't give you a number ... I would say it's several months."

