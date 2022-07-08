US to Deliver NASAMS Missile Systems to Ukraine Within Several Months - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The United States is planning to deliver National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine within several months after Washington committed two systems in the previous $820 million military aid package, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"It's moving forward, now that it's been decided by the (US) President (Joe Biden). I can't give you details of where it is in the contracting process. But you know, we don't see any challenges," the official told a press briefing. "I can't give you a number ... I would say it's several months."