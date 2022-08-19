US to Deliver 'Phoenix Ghost' Drones to Ukraine Later This Month - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The United States is set to deliver a set of Phoenix Ghost drone systems to Ukraine later this month and then continue delivery on a rolling basis, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"On Phoenix Ghosts, the concept here is for a rolling delivery. So, we will be delivering starting later this month.

But moving forward, we are able to replenish their supplies and ensure that they have sufficient Phoenix Ghosts on hand on a regular basis," the senior defense official said.

Phoenix Ghost systems are small drones that loiter in the air to conduct surveillance or strike a target with explosive munitions. The first tranche of Phoenix Ghosts was delivered to Ukraine in April.