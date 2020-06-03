US to Deliver Second Batch of 150 Ventilators to Russia June 4 - Official

The second shipment of 150 US-made ventilators to help Russia treat novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients has been sent and is expected to be delivered on June 4, a senior Trump administration official told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The second shipment of 150 US-made ventilators to help Russia treat novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients has been sent and is expected to be delivered on June 4, a senior Trump administration official told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The remaining 150 ventilators have departed and are expected to be delivered on June 4," the official said.

In late May, a military transport aircraft delivered the first batch of 50 ventilators from the United States to Russia.

In total, the United States will donate Russia medical equipment and components worth $5.6 million.

Russia also provided medical equipment to the United States in the earlier stages of the pandemic. The United States purchased the medical supplies from Russia, including ventilators and personal protection equipment, after the March 30 telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.