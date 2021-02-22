UrduPoint.com
US To Demand Transparency On China's Weapons Program - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:37 PM

The United States will demand more transparency on China's weapons development programs, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The United States will demand more transparency on China's weapons development programs, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"The United States will demand greater transparency regarding China's provocative and dangerous weapons development programs, and continue efforts aimed at reducing the dangers posed by their nuclear arsenal," Blinken said in remarks to the UN Conference on Disarmament.

Washington plans to work on this issue with its partners and allies, he added.

Blinken added that the United States wants to work with Russia, China and other countries to develop standards and norms of responsible behavior in outer space.

