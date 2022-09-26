US to Deploy 2 HIMARS to Latvia as Part of Namejs Drills - Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The US will deploy two HIMARS systemsto Latvia as part of Namejs military exercises to "demonstrate the rapid deployment" on NATO's eastern flank, the US Army Europe and Africa Command said on Monday.

"U.S.

Army Europe and Africa will deploy two M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems with approximately a dozen personnel to Latvia in support of its national readiness exercise, NAMEJS, Sep. 26, to demonstrate the rapid deployment of long-range precision fires to NATO's eastern flank," the military said in a statement.