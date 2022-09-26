UrduPoint.com

US To Deploy 2 HIMARS To Latvia As Part Of Namejs Drills - Command

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 12:40 PM

US to Deploy 2 HIMARS to Latvia as Part of Namejs Drills - Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The US will deploy two HIMARS systemsto Latvia as part of Namejs military exercises to "demonstrate the rapid deployment" on NATO's eastern flank, the US Army Europe and Africa Command said on Monday.

"U.S.

Army Europe and Africa will deploy two M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems with approximately a dozen personnel to Latvia in support of its national readiness exercise, NAMEJS, Sep. 26, to demonstrate the rapid deployment of long-range precision fires to NATO's eastern flank," the military said in a statement.

Related Topics

Africa NATO Army Europe Latvia

Recent Stories

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

9 minutes ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

21 minutes ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.