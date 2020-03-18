UrduPoint.com
US To Deploy 2 Military Hospital Ships To Help Fight Coronavirus Outbreak - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:15 PM

US to Deploy 2 Military Hospital Ships to Help Fight Coronavirus Outbreak - Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that two US military hospital ships will be deployed to help deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that two US military hospital ships will be deployed to help deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"We are sending upon request the two hospital ships that are being prepared right now," Trump said. "One is called the Mercy and the other is called the Comfort. They are in tip top shape... They are getting ready to come up to New York.

"

Earlier on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he spoke with Trump and pointed out that the US president was making arrangements to send up the hospital ship Comfort to the New York City harbor immediately.

Trump sad the Comfort is located in San Diego, California and will be picking the destination fairly shortly.

The two ships are being prepared to go and they can be launched over the next week or so depending on need, Trump added.

