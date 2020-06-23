US to Deploy 2,000 Servicemen to Poland Instead of Initially Planned 1,000 - Reports

UrduPoint.com
23rd June 2020

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The United States will deploy 2,000 servicemen to Poland instead of initially planned 1,000, Polish media reported on Tuesday.

Polish President Andrzej Duda confirmed last week that he had received an official invitation to visit the United States on June 24, and said that he and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, would discuss cooperation in the fields of defense, energy and cybersecurity.

According to Gazeta Prawna, in addition to the troops, the command of the V Corps of the US Armed Forces, which is now in Germany, will be also relocated to Poland.

Presidents Duda and Trump plan to sign the Defense Cooperation Act, regulating the conditions under which US troops will be stationed n Poland, the publication said.

Moreover, Washington also plans to deploy about 30 F-16 fight jets to the Eastern European state.

During the visit to the United States, Duda reportedly plans to sign an agreement to receive five C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, that were previously in use with the US Armed Forces. According to the media outlet, Warsaw will also announce the intention to purchase AH-64 Apache or Bell AH-1Z Viper helicopters.

Trump said earlier in June that he was planning to reduce the number of US troops stationed in Germany from 35,000 to roughly 25,000, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that he hopes Washington will relocate the troops to Poland.

