US To Deploy 4 Aircraft, 200 Soldiers To Caribbean For Counter-Narcotics Ops - SOUTHCOM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:03 AM

US to Deploy 4 Aircraft, 200 Soldiers to Caribbean for Counter-Narcotics Ops - SOUTHCOM

The United States Air Force will dispatch four aircraft including an E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control system (AWACS) along with 200 troops to the Caribbean region for counter-narcotics operations, US Southern Command (SOUTCOM) announced in a press release on Friday

The United States Air Force will dispatch four aircraft including an E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control system (AWACS) along with 200 troops to the Caribbean region for counter-narcotics operations, US Southern Command (SOUTCOM) announced in a press release on Friday.

"The US Air Force will temporarily deploy four aircraft and crews to Curacao to support enhanced counter-narcotics operations with international partners targeting illicit traffickers in the Caribbean," the release said.

"Two patrol aircraft, an E-3 Sentry (AWACS) and E-8 Joint stars (JSTARS), supported by two KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft, will fly detection and monitoring missions in international airspace to help U.S. and international law enforcement authorities disrupt and defeat transnational criminal organizations trafficking illegal narcotics in the region."

About 200 airmen will be deployed as part of the operation, according to the release.

