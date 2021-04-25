UrduPoint.com
Sun 25th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

US to Deploy Additional Support to India Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases - State Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Washington will provide additional support to India that grapples with the ongoing resurgence in COVID-19 cases, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

On Saturday, India registered 346,786 new COVID-19 cases, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak. The update brought the total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India to over 16.6 million people.

"Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes," Blinken wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with nearly 32 million patients. The growth in the number of confirmed cases in India has continued since mid-February.

Earlier this week, Pakistan's charity Edhi Foundation offered India assistance in handling the ongoing resurgence in COVID-19 cases, requesting permission to enter the country with a humanitarian team and 50 ambulances. Russia, in turn, has offered to supply medical oxygen, among other deliveries, as the country faces an acute oxygen crisis.

