US To Deploy 'Greater' Law Enforcement Resources In Nation's Capital - Attorney General
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:00 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr in a statement on Tuesday said even greater law enforcement resources will be deployed in the nation's capital tonight to counter ongoing anti-racism and police brutality demonstrations, which sparked following the death of George Floyd last week.
"There will be even greater law enforcement resources and support in the region tonight," Barr said.