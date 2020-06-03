(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr in a statement on Tuesday said even greater law enforcement resources will be deployed in Washington tonight to counter violence and property destruction during ongoing anti-racism and anti-police brutality demonstrations, sparked by the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody last week.

"There will be even greater law enforcement resources and support in the region tonight," Barr said.

Barr said Washington was more peaceful on Monday night compared to recent days of demonstrations that lead to riots and looting. Barr also said Federal and local law enforcement were able to make progress in restoring order in the nation's capital.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said he was taking presidential action to mobilize all available federal resources to respond to the riots, including the deployment of thousands of armed "heavily-armed" troops to quell riots in Washington.

Trump further said if the governors of US states refuse to take actions necessary to end the riots, he will deploy the US military to "quickly solve the problem for them."

On Monday evening, police dispersed with tear gas and sheer physical force a demonstration in front of the White House to secure a passage for Trump to cross Lafayette Square to St John's Episcopal Church, where every American president since James Madison has worshiped. Rioters had previously attempted to burn the church.

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, said she was fired at by US police several times while covering the protests, despite saying several times she was a press staffer.