UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Deploy 'Greater' Law Enforcement Resources In Nation's Capital - Attorney General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:10 AM

US to Deploy 'Greater' Law Enforcement Resources in Nation's Capital - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr in a statement on Tuesday said even greater law enforcement resources will be deployed in Washington tonight to counter violence and property destruction during ongoing anti-racism and anti-police brutality demonstrations, sparked by the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody last week.

"There will be even greater law enforcement resources and support in the region tonight," Barr said.

Barr said Washington was more peaceful on Monday night compared to recent days of demonstrations that lead to riots and looting. Barr also said Federal and local law enforcement were able to make progress in restoring order in the nation's capital.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said he was taking presidential action to mobilize all available federal resources to respond to the riots, including the deployment of thousands of armed "heavily-armed" troops to quell riots in Washington.

Trump further said if the governors of US states refuse to take actions necessary to end the riots, he will deploy the US military to "quickly solve the problem for them."

On Monday evening, police dispersed with tear gas and sheer physical force a demonstration in front of the White House to secure a passage for Trump to cross Lafayette Square to St John's Episcopal Church, where every American president since James Madison has worshiped. Rioters had previously attempted to burn the church.

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, said she was fired at by US police several times while covering the protests, despite saying several times she was a press staffer.

Related Topics

Riots Police Washington White House Trump Man Progress George Lead Lafayette Madison Gas Church All

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

29 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

59 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

1 hour ago

US Senator Introduces Resolution to Condemn Trump ..

3 minutes ago

Hackers Release Personal Data of Brazilian Preside ..

3 minutes ago

UK Registers 324 New COVID-19 Deaths in Sharp Rise ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.