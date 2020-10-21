UrduPoint.com
US To Deploy Hypersonic Weapons On Attack Submarines, Missile Destroyers - O'Brien

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:29 PM

The US Navy will deploy hypersonic missiles on its Virginia class nuclear-powered attack submarines fleets, its three Zumwalt-class ships and its more than 60 Arleigh Burke class DDG51 destroyers, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said in prepared remarks on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The US Navy will deploy hypersonic missiles on its Virginia class nuclear-powered attack submarines fleets, its three Zumwalt-class ships and its more than 60 Arleigh Burke class DDG51 destroyers, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said in prepared remarks on Wednesday.

"The Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike program will provide hypersonic missile capability to hold targets at risk from longer ranges. This capability will be deployed first on our newer Virginia class submarines and the Zumwalt class destroyers. Eventually, all three flights of the Arleigh Burke class destroyers will field this capability," O'Brien said in Portsmouth, Maine, Defense news reported.

More Stories From World

