UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Deploy More 'Federal Assets' To Reduce Violence Linked To Protests - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:40 PM

US to Deploy More 'Federal Assets' to Reduce Violence Linked to Protests - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Trump administration will deploy more Federal resources throughout the country to reduce violence linked to recent anti-racism protests, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Monday.

"There will be additional federal assets deployed across the nation," McEnany said.

"There will be a central command center in conjunction with the state and local governments that will include General [Mark] Milley, Secretary [Mark] Esper, and [Attorney General William] Barr."

McEnany added that President Donald Trump wants the National Guard in partnership with local law enforcement to "dominate the streets" in US communities in order to restore peace amid the protests.

Related Topics

White House Trump

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

1 hour ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

2 hours ago

About 496,700 hectares have been controlled from l ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Revenue Board issues Tax Incentive Package

4 minutes ago

Militants kill three in attack on Niger refugee ca ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.