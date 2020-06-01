US to Deploy More 'Federal Assets' to Reduce Violence Linked to Protests - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Trump administration will deploy more Federal resources throughout the country to reduce violence linked to recent anti-racism protests, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Monday.

"There will be additional federal assets deployed across the nation," McEnany said.

"There will be a central command center in conjunction with the state and local governments that will include General [Mark] Milley, Secretary [Mark] Esper, and [Attorney General William] Barr."

McEnany added that President Donald Trump wants the National Guard in partnership with local law enforcement to "dominate the streets" in US communities in order to restore peace amid the protests.