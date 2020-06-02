UrduPoint.com
US To Deploy More 'Federal Assets' To Reduce Violence Linked To Protests - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Trump administration will deploy more Federal resources throughout the United States to reduce violence linked to recent anti-racism protests, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Monday.

"There will be additional federal assets deployed across the nation," McEnany said. "There will be a central command center in conjunction with the state and local governments that will include General [Mark] Milley, Secretary [Mark] Esper, and [Attorney General William] Barr."

McEnany added that President Donald Trump wants the National Guard in partnership with local law enforcement to "dominate the streets" in US communities in order to restore peace amid the violent protests.

Moreover, McEnany said the focus of Trump's call with states' governors earlier on Monday was to encourage greater use of the National Guard to restore order.

Trump wants US governors to deploy more National Guardsmen, McEnany said.

Earlier on Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Trump's call with states' governors was "deeply disturbing" as he called for a stronger crackdown on protesters.

US media reported, citing an audio recording of the conference call, that Trump urged the governors to issue ten-year jail sentences for protesters who conducted criminal activities. The US president also mentioned he would support states that impose laws to criminalize the burning of the US flag, the reports said.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25 after George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The protests have turned into riots complete with violence, arson and widespread looting.

