US To Deploy Patriot Battery, 200 Troops To Saudi Arabia After Oil Attacks - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

US to Deploy Patriot Battery, 200 Troops to Saudi Arabia After Oil Attacks - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The United States is deploying to Saudi Arabia a battery of Patriot missiles, four sentinel radar systems and about 200 support personnel, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release on Thursday.

"In light of recent attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and at their invitation, Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper announced today that the US would deploy the following equipment to the kingdom: One Patriot Battery, Four Sentinel RADARs, approximately 200 support personnel," Hoffman said in the release.

