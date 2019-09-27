US to Deploy Patriot Battery, 200 Troops to Saudi Arabia After Oil Attacks - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The United States is deploying to Saudi Arabia a battery of Patriot missiles, four sentinel radar systems and about 200 support personnel, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release on Thursday.

"In light of recent attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and at their invitation, Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper announced today that the US would deploy the following equipment to the kingdom: One Patriot Battery, Four Sentinel RADARs, approximately 200 support personnel," Hoffman said in the release.

Hoffman pointed out that Esper has also authorized orders to prepare the possible deployment of two more batteries of Patriot missiles and one Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system if such weapons systems are needed.

The United States is calling on other countries to contribute to providing security assets in the region to help strengthen Saudi Arabia's defenses, Hoffman said.

On September 14, drone attacks caused significant damage to two Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Saudi Arabia suspended the production of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day or over half of its total daily output.

While Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed the responsibility for the attacks against Saudi Arabia, the United States has put the blame on Iran as have France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Iran has denied all claims of involvement.