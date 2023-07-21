Open Menu

US To Deploy Portion Of Marine Unit To CENTCOM Area Amid Iran Threats - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The United States will deploy a portion of a Marine expeditionary unit to the Central Command area of responsibility amid Iran's threats to trade routes in the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"In response to recent attempts by Iran to threaten the free flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters, the Secretary of Defense has ordered the deployment of a portion of the BATAAN Amphibious Readiness Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) comprised of the USS Bataan, USS Carter Hall, and its associated personnel and equipment into the US CENTCOM area of responsibility," the release said on Thursday.

The United States recently approved the deployment of several F-35 and F-16 fighters jets along with a US guided missile destroyer due to the same Iran-related concerns.

The United States has repeatedly accused Iran of violating international standards of professional maritime behavior and increasing the risk of miscalculation in the region.

In the past months, Iran has seized several oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz in what many see as a form of retaliation for the seizure of Iranian oil by the United States. The latest attempts, which failed, were made against Marshall Island and Bahamian-flagged tankers on July 5.

