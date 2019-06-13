US to Deploy Reconnaissance Squadron of MQ-9 Reaper Drones in Poland - Joint Declaration

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The United States will establish a reconnaissance squadron of MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles in Poland, a joint declaration on bilateral defense cooperation read.

"Establishment of a United States Air Force MQ-9 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance squadron in Poland. The United States intends to share information derived from this squadron's operations, as appropriate, in support of our defense objectives," the declaration, released by the White House on Wednesday, following a meeting between Polish President Andrzej Duda and his US counterpart Donald Trump, read.

"The United States plans to enhance its current military presence of approximately 4,500 rotational United States military personnel in Poland. This enduring presence is expected to grow by about 1,000 additional United States military personnel in the near-term, and would focus on providing additional defense and deterrence capabilities in Poland," the document added.

Moreover, Poland expressed its commitment to provide infrastructure for the joint projects.