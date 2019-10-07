UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Deploy Record 20,000 Soldiers To Europe For Defender-Europe Drills - EUCOM

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:16 PM

US to Deploy Record 20,000 Soldiers to Europe for Defender-Europe Drills - EUCOM

The United States will send a record 20,000 soldiers to Europe for participation in Defender-Europe 20 drills marking the largest deployment to the continent in the past 25 years, the US European Command (EUCOM) announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The United States will send a record 20,000 soldiers to Europe for participation in Defender-Europe 20 drills marking the largest deployment to the continent in the past 25 years, the US European Command (EUCOM) announced on Monday.

"Approximately 37,000 US, allied, and partner nation service members are expected to participate with roughly 20,000 Soldiers deploying from the US," the EUCOM said in a statement.

The joint multinational drills will take place in April-May 2020 with personnel and equipment movements starting in February, it added.

Related Topics

Europe United States February 2020 From

Recent Stories

S. Korean Prime Minister to Travel to Japanese Emp ..

3 minutes ago

FIA for shifting judge video gate case to Anti Ter ..

3 minutes ago

DG SBP inspects sports infrastructure in DG Khan, ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt promoting culture of tolerance: Ijaz A ..

8 minutes ago

China's sci-tech hub Zhongguancun invest more in ..

8 minutes ago

KP Govt authorizes Naeem to hold charge of Directo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.