US to Deploy Record 20,000 Soldiers to Europe for Defender-Europe Drills - EUCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The United States will send a record 20,000 soldiers to Europe for participation in Defender-Europe 20 drills marking the largest deployment to the continent in the past 25 years, the US European Command (EUCOM) announced on Monday.

"Approximately 37,000 US, allied, and partner nation service members are expected to participate with roughly 20,000 Soldiers deploying from the US," the EUCOM said in a statement.

The joint multinational drills will take place in April-May 2020 with personnel and equipment movements starting in February, it added.