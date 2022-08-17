UrduPoint.com

US To Deploy Strategic Assets To Region If DPRK Conducts Nuclear Test - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 05:40 PM

US to Deploy Strategic Assets to Region If DPRK Conducts Nuclear Test - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The United States and South Korea agreed to deploy US strategic assets to the region if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, the two nations said in a joint statement for their 21st integrated defense dialogue.

The 21st South Korea-US Integrated Defense Dialogue was held in Seoul on August 16-17. The delegations were led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia, Siddharth Mohandas, and South Korean Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy, Heo Tae-keun.

"Both sides shared their assessments of activities at the DPRK's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site. The two sides affirmed that, should the DPRK conduct a nuclear test, the ROK and the U.S. will engage in a strong and firm bilateral response, to include options to deploy U.S. strategic assets to the region," the statement said.

On Wednesday, North Korea launched two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, the South Korean military said.

