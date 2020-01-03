US to Deploy Thousands More Troops to Middle East After Soleimani Killing - Pentagon

The United States plans to deploy around 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East following the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, CNN reported on Friday, citing a US defense official

The troops, who belong to 82nd Airborne Division, had earlier been placed on prepare-to-deploy orders, the report said.

Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump. Shortly after the killing the US Embassy in Baghdad called on US citizens to leave Iraq as soon as possible.