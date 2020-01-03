UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Deploy Thousands More Troops To Middle East After Soleimani Killing - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:32 PM

US to Deploy Thousands More Troops to Middle East After Soleimani Killing - Pentagon

The United States plans to deploy around 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East following the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, CNN reported on Friday, citing a US defense official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The United States plans to deploy around 3,000 additional troops to the middle East following the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, CNN reported on Friday, citing a US defense official.

The troops, who belong to 82nd Airborne Division, had earlier been placed on prepare-to-deploy orders, the report said.

�Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump. Shortly after the killing the US Embassy in Baghdad called on US citizens to leave Iraq as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Iraq Trump Baghdad United States Middle East Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

White House to Brief Congress Staff on Iran on Fri ..

3 minutes ago

Kane set for long absence after Spurs star suffers ..

3 minutes ago

600 growth projects of past regime to be completed ..

3 minutes ago

Knife attacker kills man in Paris park, wounds two ..

3 minutes ago

Exxon Mobil Closely Watching Oil Workers in Iraq A ..

3 minutes ago

Chancellor nominates Dr Masood as Bahauddin Zakari ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.