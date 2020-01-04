UrduPoint.com
Sat 04th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

US to Deploy Thousands More Troops to Middle East After Soleimani Killing - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The United States is deploying around 3,000 additional troops to the middle East following the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, a Department of Defense spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

"As previously announced, the Immediate Response Force (IRF) brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division was alerted to prepare for deployment, and are now being deployed," the spokesperson said. "One battalion of the IRF was deployed to the AOR [Area of Responsibility]. At the same time, the remainder of the brigade was placed on 96-hour notice. This deployment was an anticipated and expected outcome when they were placed on notice."

The brigade is deploying to Kuwait as a precautionary action in response to the increased threat level against American personnel and facilities  in the region, the spokesperson said.

The Associated Press meanwhile reported that the US has placed a brigade of the Army on alert to deploy to Lebanon, where they will safeguard the embassy and protect American citizens.

The Army brigade will include somewhere between 130 and 700 troops, the report said, citing an unidentified Pentagon official.

Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump. Shortly after the killing the US Embassy in Baghdad called on US citizens to leave Iraq as soon as possible.

